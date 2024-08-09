\nA short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher containing ready-to-fire rockets in the area of Hamaam in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nIn addition, the IAF struck terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Mehabib, Markaba, and Kfarkela.\n\nEarlier on Friday, following launches that were identified from the vicinity toward Israeli territory, IDF artillery struck in the area of Meiss El Jabal.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n