A short while ago, directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, an IAF aircraft struck in the area of Sidon in Lebanon, and eliminated the terrorist Samer Mahmoud al-Haj, a senior commander in the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon, who was responsible for advancing terror attacks and projectile launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, Samer operated as the military forces' commander in the Ain al-Hilweh camp located in the area of Sidon and was responsible for the recruitment and training of terrorists to attack the State of Israel.