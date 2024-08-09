\nThe families of the American hostages in Gaza responded to the joint statement released by US, Qatari, and Egyptian heads of state calling on Israel and Hamas to convene with mediating countries on August 15 to finalize a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal.\n\n“For more than 10 months since Hamas’ mass kidnapping on October 7, we desperately await the release of our family members. We are appreciative to President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for their continued leadership and mediation in the international efforts to bring our loved ones home. A responsible agreement is on the table, and the negotiations must be finalized.\n\nThere are still 115 hostages from 20 different countries who remain captive in horrific, life-threatening conditions in Gaza, including eight Americans. The time is long past due to bring all the hostages home, end the plight of Gaza’s civilians and avert a major regional war. World leaders must not waver at this crucial moment.”\n\n\n