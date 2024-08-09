\nThe Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded to the joint statement from the US, Qatar and Egypt calling on Israel and Hamas to complete a hostage release deal and said, “On behalf of the hostages' families, we support and express our deepest gratitude to US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for their unwavering commitment to securing the release of 115 hostages.” \n\n“For 308 days, these hostages – including men, women, children, and the elderly – have endured captivity hell. Every moment there endangers their lives. This recent statement re-affirms what we've long known: a deal is the only path to bring all hostages home. Time is running out. The hostages have no more time to spare. A deal must be signed now!”\n\n\n