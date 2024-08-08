\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the Western Galilee area, approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory. No injuries were reported.\n\nIDF artillery struck the sources of the launches and fired to remove a threat in the areas of Rmaych and Chebaa in southern Lebanon.\n\nEarlier today, the IAF struck a launcher, terrorist cell, Hezbollah military structures, and terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Kfarkela, Yarine, Rachaf, At Tiri, and Houla in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n