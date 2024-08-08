\nMK Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday called for a criminal investigation to be launched to locate the leaker of security camera footage related to the case of the soldiers suspected of abusing a Nukhba terrorist.\n\n"The leaking of investigative materials (the video) from the case of the suspicions against the Force 100 reservists violates human rights, harms the country and serves its enemies. The public interest requires a criminal investigation to locate the leaker and bring him to justice," Sa'ar wrote in a post on X.\n\n\n