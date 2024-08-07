\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights, numerous suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. A number of fallen aerial projectiles were identified in open areas in the northern Golan Heights. No injuries were reported.\n\nIn addition, the IAF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the areas of Halta and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.\n\nFurthermore, the IAF struck a Hezbollah launcher in Kounine, along with IDF artillery strikes to remove threats in Blida.\n\n\n