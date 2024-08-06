\nThe White House issued a statement on Monday, after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met their national security team to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.\n\n"Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed by the national security team on developments in the Middle East. The briefing focused on the threats posed by Iran and its proxies to Israel and to US servicemembers in the region. The President and Vice President were briefed on the attack at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. They discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing," the statement said. \n\n"They were updated on US military efforts to support the defense of Israel should it be attacked again. They were also briefed on continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tension and to bring the ceasefire and hostage release deal to a conclusion. The President and Vice President will continue to receive regular updates from their national security team."\n\n\n