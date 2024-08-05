\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto about recent security developments.\n\n"Spoke with my friend, Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto - updated him on security developments and threats posed by Iran and its proxies. We discussed IDF readiness and cooperation with our allies," Gallant wrote on X. "Thank you Minister, for your solidarity, leadership, and firm stance regarding the Iranian issue."\n\n"Also discussed the immediate importance of achieving an agreement for the return of hostages. We urge our partners to stand with Israel at this time."\n\n\n