\nThroughout the day, several launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Kiryat Shmona, Har Dov, and Malkia in northern Israel. No injuries were reported.\n\nA short while ago, a Hezbollah terrorist was spotted entering a military structure in the area of Houla. Shortly afterward, the IAF struck the structure in which the terrorist was operating.\n\nEarlier today, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist in the area of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon. Shortly afterward, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist. Furthermore, Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab.\n\n\n