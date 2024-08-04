\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant is currently conducting a briefing regarding security developments and reviewing possible actions that would exact a price in the case of attempts by Iran and its proxies to attack Israel.\n\nThe briefing was attended by the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Director General of the MOD, Deputy Director of the ISA, Head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate, Head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, Head of the IDF’s Strategic Affairs Directorate, Head of the Israeli Air Force, Head of the Homefront Command and additional security officials.\n\n\n