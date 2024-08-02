\nA Hezbollah terrorist attempted to launch rockets on Friday toward the area of Arab al Aramshe. The launches failed and did not cross into Israeli territory.\n\nShortly afterward, the IDF identified the terrorist who fired the rockets in the area of Wadi Hamoul and the IAF swiftly struck the terrorist.\n\nOver the past few hours, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory, most of which fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.\n\nIDF artillery struck the sources of fire.\n\n\n