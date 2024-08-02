\nUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on Thursday on the protests in Venezula, after the election authority said President Nicolas Maduro had been reelected, and said there was "overwhelming evidence" that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the election. \n\n"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential election," Blinken said in a statement.\n\n\n