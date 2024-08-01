\nThe IDF announced that on July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike.\n\nFollowing precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF fighter jets conducted a precise, targeted strike on a compound in which Mohammed Deif and Rafa'a Salameh, the Commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade, were located. The elimination of Rafa'a Salameh was confirmed several weeks ago. Additional terrorist operatives were also eliminated during the strike.\n\n\n\n\n\n