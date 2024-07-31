\nDefense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on the elimination of Hezbollah's most senior military commander.\n\n"In a deadly, precise and professional operation, the IDF forces eliminated the Hezbollah Chief of Staff tonight. Sayyid Muhsan's hands are covered in the blood of many Israelis, tonight we proved that this blood is not in vain and that there is no place we will hesitate to go, in order to exact a heavy price for harming Israel," said Gallant.\n\n"My gratitude and deep appreciation to the IDF. Your ability gives us confidence and pride, thanks to you we can stand firm against our enemy and ensure our continued existence," added the Defense Minister.\n\n\n