\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a security assessment via conference call, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.\n\nParticipating in the discussion are the Defense Minister, the Strategic Affairs Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the Mossad, the Director of the ISA, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Cabinet Secretary, the Head of IDF Intelligence, the Head of IDF Operations, the Head of the IDF Strategy Directorate and Head of Research at IDF Intelligence.\n\n\n\nNetanyahu holding security assessment\nHaim Zach/GPO\n\n\n\n\n