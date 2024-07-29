\nPresident Isaac Herzog called on the police to act against the protesters who broke into the military police base in Beit Lid.\n\n"This is a state of law. I demand from all members of the Knesset and especially from those who bear responsibility - to exercise it and calm the spirits immediately. The Israel Police must intervene and act immediately to restore law and order. I call on the protesters: Leave the camp and let the IDF work and win. We are in one of the most difficult and challenging weeks in terms of security - we must not burden our soldiers and commanders any longer. Let's strengthen the IDF and its commanders and defend against all calls that only make our enemies happy."\n\n\n