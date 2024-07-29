\nThe Israeli Olympic Committee commented on the French investigation into the death threats against Israeli athletes: "Unfortunately, there are hateful attacks and threats against our athletes. Israeli athletes are also part of the total war against Israel. We thank the Israeli and foreign security forces and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin who oversees the athletes' safety.\n\n"We will answer in the stadium and the Israeli delegation will continue to represent Israel with honor, determination, and Israeli and Olympic values. Am Israel Chai."\n\n\n