\nThe US National Security Council released a statement on Sunday stating that it has been in continuous discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts since the "horrific attack yesterday in northern Israel that killed a number of children playing soccer."\n\nThe statement added: "This attack was conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah. It was their rocket and launched from an area they control. It should be universally condemned. Hezbollah started firing on Israel on October 8, claiming solidarity with Hamas, another Iranian-backed terrorist group. Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad and unwavering against all Iran-backed threats, including Hezbollah. The United States is also working on a diplomatic solution along the Blue Line that will end all attacks once and for all, and allow citizens on both sides of the border to safely return to their homes."\n\n\n