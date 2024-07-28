\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment on Sunday at the Kirya in Tel Aviv. Participating in the discussion were the Defense Minister, the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Director of the Mossad, the Director of the ISA, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Head of IDF Intelligence, the Head of IDF Operations, the Head of the IDF Strategy Directorate, the Head of Research at IDF Intelligence and the Defense Ministry Director General.\n\n\n\nNetanyahu at the assessment \nHaim Zach (GPO)\n\n\n\n\n