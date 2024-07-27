\nThe Prime Minister's Office on Saturday night stated: "The reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemingly decided to bring forward his return to the country as a result of criticism are completely mendacious."\n\n"The Prime Minister decided to bring forward his return immediately upon being informed of the terrible disaster in Majdal Shams and even updated the Defense Minister to this effect before the false criticism was voiced in the media.\n\n"Prime Minister Netanyahu will convene the Security Cabinet immediately upon his return to Israel."\n\n\n