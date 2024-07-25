\nThe Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Poria has reported that overnight, approximately 40 patients arrived at the emergency room following Health Ministry instructions that those who visited the Gai Beach and present with potential symptoms of a rare amoeba should be examined.\n\n"Following an examination in the emergency room, 36 were released home and four children were hospitalized for further testing and observation," the medical center said. \n\nHowever, no new cases have been diagnosed.\n\n\n