\nFollowing the sirens that sounded a short while ago in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the area of Bar'am. No injuries were reported.\n\nRocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.\n\nAdditionally, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target over the coast of Nahariya. The target did not cross into Israeli territory and sirens were not sounded in accordance with protocol.\n\n\n