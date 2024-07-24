\nIsrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, in response to Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech in Congress:\n\n"Mr. Prime Minister, you have spoken words of truth from the heart of the entire Jewish people.\n\n"Our historical right to the land, as you so aptly described, compels us to achieve a complete victory over our enemies from the river to the sea, before the eyes of the entire world.\n\n"We call on the Prime Minister to continue to stand firm against the blood libels, against the Palestinian Authority and its emissaries, and to act to strengthen our ancestral land.\n\n"This was our homeland and it will always be our homeland. Be strong and courageous."\n\n\n