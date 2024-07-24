\nPresident Isaac Herzog praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress today.\n\n"I welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu's important speech before the joint session of US Congress. The immediate and urgent return of the hostages must be at the heart of the world agenda, as must the global threat from the Iranian evil and terrorist empire - and it’s important to reiterate this before the elected leaders of our greatest and most important ally. We must stand together against the Tehran-led-terror that threatens the Middle East and the entire world," Herzog wrote on X.\n\n\n