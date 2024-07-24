\nPrime Minister Netanyahu referred to rescued hostage Noa Argamani, who is attending his address to Congress today.\n\n"On the morning of October 7, the entire world saw Noa's look of desperation as she was violently abducted to Gaza on the back of a motorcycle. I met Noa's mother Liora a few months ago. She was dying of cancer. She said to me, 'Prime Minister, I have one final wish. I wish to hug my daughter Noa one last time before I die," he said.\n\nHe described the operation in which Noa and three other hostages were rescued and when she was reunited with her mother, fulfilling her mother's dying wish.\n\n\n