\nBinyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz thanked former US Ambassador David Friedman for his comments made on Tuesday at the Knesset Israel Victory Caucus in regard to a “Palestinian” state:\n\n“The former US ambassador understands one simple fact: Under no circumstances is the answer to the massacre of October 7th the establishment of a Palestinian state.\n\n"If, until now, anyone still questions whether the communities in Judea and Samaria constitute a security reinforcement for Israel, by now even the last of the skeptics understand that our presence here is not just a matter of historical justice, but the difference between a tangible danger to the country and the next massacre by Al-Nukhba in Kfar Saba, Modiin, and Tel Aviv.\n\n"Thank you to our dear friend David Friedman, who clearly stated this fact in the USA to all those attempting to promote the disaster known as the “Palestinian State,” which would threaten the existence of Israel.\n\n"Allowing the P.A. Arabs to establish a state within the territories of the State of Israel would be akin to allowing Al-Qaeda to create a state within the boundaries of New York.”\n\n\n