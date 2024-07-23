\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the area of Kiryat Shmona in the past hour, approximately fifteen projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Several were intercepted, the rest fell in open areas around Kiryat Shmmona.\n\nAdditionally, a number of projectile launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling in the area of Har Dov, a number of hits were identified in the area.\n\nIDF artillery is striking the sources of fire.\n\nFurthermore, the IAF struck a Hezbollah missile launcher in the area of Kfarhamam, terror infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab and an observation post in the area of Khiam.\n\n\n