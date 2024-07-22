\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 19:31 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the Upper Galilee area, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. No injuries or damage were reported.\n\nThe IAF struck a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.\n\nEarlier today, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military site in the area of Yater, as well as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Khiam and Hanine in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n