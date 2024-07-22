\nYuval Dancyg, the son of Alex Dancyg who was murdered in Hamas captivity, wrote on social media: "It should not have ended this way. You were abducted alive and breathing from your bed on that cursed morning and you needed to have returned home alive and well to us. Sorry that we did not succeed in this task. We will continue to do everything to succeed in the task that is before us now: to bring you back for the proper burial you deserve."\n\nHe added: "In the past months I've learned how many people were touched by you and what an amazing legacy you've left. I commit to carrying this legacy with me everywhere and to tell anyone who wants to hear about who you were and your work. Since that's what's important. Now is the time for mourning and memory. The time of reckoning with those responsible for what happened will come. We won't give up."\n\n\n