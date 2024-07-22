\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Sunday on US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race.\n\n"Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical," he said.\n\n"Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision. We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war," added Zelenskyy.\n\n\n