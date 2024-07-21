\nFollowing the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Western Galilee, a number of UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Several interceptors were launched toward the UAVs.\n\nHits were identified in the areas of Hanita and Ya'ara in northern Israel.\n\nA fire broke out in Hanita as a result of the attack. Israeli fire and rescue forces are operating to extinguish the fire, no injuries were reported.\n\nThe IDF is striking in multiple areas along southern Lebanon.\n\n\n