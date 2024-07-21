\nIt has been cleared for publication that in a joint operation of the ISA, the IDF, and the police's Gideonim Unit, a terrorist cell comprised of students belonging to the Hamas cell at Bir Zeit University, known as "Katla Islamiya," has been arrested.\n\nMembers of the Gideonim arrested the members of the cell that had planned to carry out a significant attack. It is believed that they had been acting on behalf of the Hamas command in Turkey, with the aim of providing a framework for Hamas military activity against Israelis.\n\n\n