\nThe Houthis terrorist rebel group in Yemen claimed on Sunday morning that its naval, UAV, and missile forces carried out a joint military operation targeting the American ship “Pumba” in the Red Sea with a number of ballistic missiles and drones. "The operation led to a direct hit against the ship, thanks to Allah," the group noted.\n\nThe statement also mentioned the missile fired at Eilat that was intercepted by the IDF's Arrow System: "The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting important targets in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area southern occupied Palestine with a number of ballistic missiles and thanks to Allah, the operation has achieved its goals successfully."\n\n\n