\nThe UN stated today that 'the Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the reports of airstrikes earlier today in and around the port of Hudaydah in Yemen. Israel has claimed responsibility for the strikes, noting that this is in response for previous Houthi attacks on Israel."\n\n"Initial reports indicate a number of fatalities and over 80 people injured in this attack, and that there has been considerable damage to civilian infrastructure. The Secretary-General calls on all concerned to avoid attacks that could harm civilians and damage civilian infrastructure."\n\n"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint."\n\n\n