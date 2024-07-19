\nUpon learning of the global computer malfunction affecting MDA's frontline computers, special protocols were activated by Magen David Adom designed to assist in managing such scenarios. These protocols have been drilled since the beginning of the conflict. Consequently, all personnel manned their posts in headquarters and various locations. MDA's media cycles and rapid response vehicles were manned by volunteers from Magen David Adom, dispatched to patrol and reduce response times. 101 emergency call centers were reinforced, among other measures. As a result, Magen David Adom's routine operations continued uninterrupted, and the organization was able to function effectively despite the technical issues.\n\nMDA's blood services processing system was not affected, and blood supply to hospitals continued as usual.\n\n\n