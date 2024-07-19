\nThe militant arm of the Houthi rebel group in Lebanon released a statement celebrating the drone strike on Tel Aviv which killed one and wounded several others.\n\n"Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in retaliation to the Zionist enemy’s massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," the group stated.\n\nAccording to them, the attack was carried out with a new drone called "Yafa" (Jaffa), "which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and is undetectable by radars. The operation has achieved its goals successfully."\n\nThe statement further noted that "The Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthis) declare the occupied Jaffa region an unsafe area and will be a primary target within the range of our weapons. and will focus on targeting the Zionist enemy’s internal front and reaching the depths."\n\n\n