\nA short while ago, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IDF struck several Hamas terrorists who operated in Hamas terror infrastructure in the area of Zeytoun. The terror infrastructure was used as the headquarters of Hamas' Gaza City Brigade and as a UNRWA complex.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance, precise munitions, and additional intelligence.\n\nThe Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and populations as human shields for its terror activities.\n\n\n