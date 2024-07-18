\nThe IDF announced that earlier on Thursday, two IDF soldiers on vacation were lightly and moderately injured as a result of an explosive device that detonated in an area adjacent to the community of Hermesh. Two additional civilians were lightly injured.\n\nThe injured soldiers and civilians were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.\n\nIsraeli security forces were dispatched to the scene and are conducting searches for suspects in the area.\n\n\n