\nThe French Foreign Ministery published a condemnation of the resolution in the Israeli Knesset rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian State west of the Jordan.\n\n"Only the two-state solution can bring just and lasting peace to Israelis and Palestinians alike and guarantee stability in the region. France calls for an end to challenges to this imperative, recognized as such by the vast majority of the international community," the ministry wrote.\n\nThe ministry also condemned National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount, calling the visit by the Jewish minister to Judaism's holiest site a "violation of the status quo" and stating that "These irresponsible actions risk further destabilizing the region."\n\n\n