\nNational Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz voiced harsh criticism on the United States which imposed sanctions on Elor Azariya.\n\n"The State of Israel has an independent, robust judicial system that is both capable and willing to punish under Israeli law. There is no reason why the US State Department should impose sanctions against Israeli civilians. Such is the case with Elor Azaria who was investigated, tried in court, convicted while serving in the IDF, and ultimately held accountable, like in other cases. I want to convey to our American friends - there is no justification to interfere in Israel’s internal legal processes," Gantz wrote.\n\n\n