\nOvernight Tuesday, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Yarine, Ayta ash Shab, and Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon. Additionally, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the area of Majdal Zoun, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the area of Nahariya, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.\n\n\n