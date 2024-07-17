\nFrench President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas. \n\nMacron's office said in a statement that he "condemned recent Israeli air strikes that have targeted UN schools as well as displaced citizens in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp which have left a large number of civilian victims. He also reaffirmed France's insistence that Hamas immediately release the hostages."\n\n\n