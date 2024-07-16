\nFollowing the rocket and missile sirens that sounded at 10:23 p.m. in the western Galilee area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel and fell in open areas. No damage or injuries were reported, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nAdditionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Kfar Kela and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.\n\nFurthermore, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Aitaroun and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n