\nThe Knesset plenum on Monday evening approved the second and third readings of bill to defend IDF bases initiated by the chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Knesset faction, MK Yitzhak Kroizer.\n\nThe purpose of the law is to eradicate the phenomenon of theft of ammunition and weapons from IDF bases and areas of fire. The law states that a soldier who is in a military base or area of fire may, if there is a suspicion that a person or a means of transport is trying to enter the area without lawful permission, conduct a search of the suspect's body and/or in the vehicle, as well as to detain the suspect.\n\n\n