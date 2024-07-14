\nIn the past 24 hours, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea and one uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Red Sea.\n\nUSCENTCOM forces also successfully destroyed one Houthi UAV in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.\n\nAccording to CENTCOM, it was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure.\n\n\n