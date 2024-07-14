\nThe IDF announced that earlier on Sunday, a terrorist carried out an attack in the area of Nir Tzvi Junction, adjacent to the Tzrifin military base in central Israel.\n\nIsrael Border Police officers that were dispatched to the scene neutralized the terrorist.\n\nAs a result of the attack, an IDF officer and another IDF soldier were severely injured, as well as an IDF soldier who was moderately injured and a soldier who was lightly injured.\n\nThe soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital and their families have been notified.\n\n\n