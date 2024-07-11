\nThe Tzav 9 movement said in response to the announcement by the US State Department of the imposition of sanctions against the movement's chairperson, Reut Ben Haim, "The Tzav 9 movement acted within the framework of the law, in a democratic manner, to protest against sending aid that goes directly to Hamas." \n\n"The imposed sanctions are an anti-democratic intervention against a huge movement of Israeli citizens, among them families of abductees and bereaved families who oppose the bringing of supplies to the Nukhba terrorists who massacred, murdered and raped us on the seventh of October. These sanctions are against each and every citizen of Israel who want our hostages home already. The Israeli government must protect all of its citizens, both in legal protection and in security protection. The Biden administration has decided to give a treat to Yahya Sinwar, and we must all stand up to this madness."\n\n\n