\nThe Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel's hostage negotiating team returned last night from a four-way summit with the mediators in Doha. Discussed at the meeting were the clauses of the deal on returning the hostages and ways to implement the outline, while ensuring all the objectives of the war.\n\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held meetings with the negotiating team this morning.\n\nA delegation led by the Director of the ISA, together with IDF representatives, is due to leave for Cairo this evening for the continuation of the talks.\n\n\n