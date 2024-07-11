\nOvernight, following the projectile that was launched toward the area of Shtula in northern Israel on Wednesday, the IAF struck a truck transporting the launcher used in the attack in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon. \n\nMoreover, the IAF struck several military sites in the areas of Rab El Thalathine and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon. In parallel, a Hezbollah observation post was struck in the area of Ramyeh, along with military infrastructure in the area of Khiam in southern Lebanon. In addition, IDF artillery fired to remove threats in multiple areas in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n